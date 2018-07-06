Second victim tells of ‘cycle sniper’ assault

A SECOND cyclist has come forward and told of the moment he fell victim to a drive-by ‘BB gun’ assault.

Henry Robinson, from Emsworth, has joined Fareham biker Gary Chambers in recalling the moment he was left injured by a callous white van passenger with an imitation firearm.

Henry Robinson, who was shot on the back by the so-called 'cycle sniper' while out riding his bike

The 56-year-old was out riding southbound near Lordington on the B2147, close to Chichester, when he was struck on the back by an item ‘fired’ from a passing vehicle on the evening of June 21.

Recalling the ordeal – consistent with the horror story Royal Navy diver Mr Chambers shared with The News a fortnight ago – Mr Robinson said: ‘As I was cycling along, the van passed and I felt a very violent whack on my back.

‘I felt like I had been hit with a bat and I actually ended up coming off my bike.

‘Luckily I was only travelling between 15 and 20 miles per hour at the time, which isn't too fast on a bike.’

Mr Robinson was left with a blood-red welt and believes his wound – visible in a shocking image captured by his wife, Melissa – looks to be caused by a ‘BB gun pellet fired at ‘some speed’.

But although painful, if police don’t buy the identical stories shared by himself and Mr Chambers, he fears another cyclist could come off much worse.

He said: ‘If this lout believes police won’t take action, then who knows what could happen next.

‘What we assume to be a BB pistol now could become a BB machine gun and someone could end up getting seriously, seriously hurt.’

The incident on June 22 is not the first time Mr Robinson has been targeted.

In the 1990s, he was one of a number of bikers hurt by thugs with staple guns in Guildford.

Eventually, he said, that spate drew to a conclusion after a campaign spearheaded by police and the local media – but this series has escalated from reports of cyclist being punched by a ‘white van man’ near Wickham.

Now, said Mr Robinson, it's time for police and cyclists to unite, take notice and take the offences seriously.

He said: ‘I would absolutely urge anyone targeted by these people to talk to police, to talk to newspapers and give as detailed an account as you can in a report.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference 47180092696. ​​