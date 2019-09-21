Second World War device detonated in Hampshire after being discovered by construction workers

A suspected piece of Second World War-era ordnance has been detonated.

People living in Oakwood Court in Bordon had to leave their homes when the device was found yesterday.

A suspected Second World War era device has been detonated in Bordon

Road closures were in place in Hogmoor Road, Firgrove Lane and Oakhanger Road.

Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal experts were at the incident yesterday with a 200m cordon in place.

Today Hampshire police posted on Facebook and said: ‘I think most of you in East Hampshire will have heard it anyway, but we have just been updated that the device in Bordon has now been detonated.

Thank you for your patience while our partners and police dealt with this incident.

‘We appreciate these things cause a bit of concern and disturbance, but your safety is always our priority.’

