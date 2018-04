Have your say

A BOOTS security guard had his nose broken following an assault that took place in Portsmouth.

Police are looking for witnesses to come forward after releasing a CCTV image of two men they want to speak toin connection the incident at the store on Commercial Road in the city.

The security guard was assaulted by the man on Thursday, March 29, at 11.25am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180116288.