Senior Hampshire detective says ‘there is more to do’ in increasing rape charges

When police and crime commissioner Donna Jones was elected earlier this year, she said that rape victims are being 'let down' by the criminal justice system.

And now the commissioner has said there was still plenty of work to be done.

Mrs Jones said: 'I think there are some "quick wins" to hugely drive up rape prosecution levels in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

'However we are bottom four nationally for our rape convictions. I am concerned - it's not good enough and have made this very clear.'

Since April 2021, Hampshire Constabulary investigated 1,806 rape incidents - but only 50 (2.7 per cent) have led to any charges.

In the year leading up to March 2021, this figure stood at four per cent.

The police force has admitted that not enough investigations are making it to court, and is working with the Crown Prosecution Service to improve both charge and conviction rates.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood said: ‘Rape is one of the most complex crimes we investigate.

‘Nearly half of all victims who report do not support an investigation and rape is often a matter of consent with no witnesses.

'However, rape has a devastating effect on victims and we must do more to increase charge rates.

'The CPS agree with our concerns about too few reported cases getting to court, and our priority is to close this gap so that more victims get justice.

‘Last year we both committed to improving charge and conviction rates by delivering further training to our officers on gathering evidence to put before a court and working with prosecutors earlier.

‘We absolutely accept there is more to do and will continue to improve our response - we know there is a long way to go, but believe working more collaboratively will make a positive difference.’

As part of its bid to improve charge rates for rape investigations, Hampshire Constabulary is working on its first contact with victims and making sure they understand the importance of digital evidence.

