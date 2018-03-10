Senior Hampshire police officers under fire after hula hooping stunt attracts scorn

Senior police officers from Hampshire who took part in a hula hooping class for International Women’s Day have been criticised by serving bobbies.

Police officer Brian Costello was one of many to criticise the day, and tweeted: ‘There are response cops going 10 hours in a shift and not eating or drinking, looking at this and thinking...?!’

Barrister Alison Gurden tweeted: ‘That’s fantastic.. I’m sure that gives a great morale boost to those officers who are working 70+ hr weeks, no food breaks, R/D cancelled, blue lighting one side of the county to the other on their own...’

The constabulary also tweeted pictures of the senior officers wearing colourful hats and posing for pictures with student officers.

The force later tweeted: ‘The officers taking part took part in their own free time and the classes were provided at no charge.’