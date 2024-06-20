Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial burglar branded a “serious harm to the public” who ambushed a house and stole a car from a driveway is on the run from police,

Fugitive Max Plaister, 23, is wanted on recall to prison - with the force issuing a public appeal to find the career criminal.

A warning was also delivered to anyone harbouring the offender who was jailed for 27 months at Portsmouth Crown Court in January. He was sentenced for burglary of a house in Fareham and theft of a car from the same address, along with attempted burglary and theft of a car on another occasion, as well as having eight offences taken into consideration.

In December 2021, Plaister was also spared jail by a judge who said there was evidence the convict was “settling down” despite probation branding him a “significant serious harm to the public” following his part in a burglary where the occupants were awoken and threatened before £3,000 worth of items were stolen.

Police have said they are “following up all lines of enquiry to locate” Plaister and would also “like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts”. A spokesperson added: “He has connections to Gosport, Fareham, Basingstoke and Southampton, so we are asking members of the public in these areas to share our appeals and report any sightings.

“We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Max to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

“If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 101, quoting 44240256093.”

You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/