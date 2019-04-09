Seven appear at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of plotting to supply heroin and crack 

SEVEN people have appeared in court accused of conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The six men and one woman all denied two charges during a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Two of the defendants are from Portsmouth and Fareham, while the rest are from London.

Jason Valvona, 47, of Gosport Road, Fareham, and Robert Tomney, 50, of Basin Street, Portsmouth, both deny two charges of conspiring to supply class A drugs.

The other five defendants also deny the two charges. They are: Devonte Sowell, 19, of Stratford Road, London; Tyreece Riggon, 18, of Wisbeach Road, Croydon; Terrell King, 24, of St Enoch Road, Bradford; Paris Gayle, 27, of St Aubyn's Road, Upper Norwood, Croydon; and Prince Adeshokan, 19, of Lakehall Gardens, London.

Prosecutors allege the conspiracy ran between September 29, 2016, and April 6, 2017.

Gale, the only woman in the dock, denied a charge of acquiring criminal property - £650.

A six-week trial is due to take place on September 2.

Addressing the defendants, judge David Melville QC said: ‘Your trial is going to take place on September 2 and it’s going to last five or six weeks.’

A pre-trial review is due to take place on July 4 at the same court.

Teenager Tyler Griffiths, 19, of Selsdon Park Road, South Croydon, London, appeared in the dock alongside the alleged conspirators.

Griffiths admitted two charges of possessing class A drugs, heroin and crack cocaine, with intent to supply on September 23, 2016.

Judge Melville adjourned his case for sentencing on May 10