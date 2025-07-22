Seven individuals, including five suspected illegal migrants, have been arrested after a yacht was intercepted off the Isle of Wight.

The boat, which travelled from northern France, was escorted into Gosport Marina by Border Force cutter as part of an NCA-led operation on July 20.

The yacht’s crew, two Ukrainian nationals aged 43 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.

Five passengers, four Albanian nationals and a Vietnamese national, were also arrested for immigration offences and all seven are now being questioned.

Julian Harriman, NCA senior investigating officer, said: "This operation was part of an ongoing NCA investigation led jointly with French judicial authorities and Gendarmerie Nationale, which has been supported by Border Force.

"Tackling people smuggling gangs remains a priority for both France and the United Kingdom and we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved."

All seven people remain in custody at this time.