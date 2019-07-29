Have your say

DETECTIVES investigating the killing of a man in Corhampton have bailed a 41-year-old.

The suspect, from Owslebury, near Winchester, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murdering Gurinderjit Rai earlier this month.

Police officers are investigating the death of a man in Corhampton have bailed a seventh suspect

He has been bailed until August 23 while police continue their investigation into the attack.

Mr Rai’s body was found dumped in the boot of a car parked in a layby in Shepherds Farm Lane on the morning of Saturday, July 13.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the 41-year-old had been blasted by a shotgun and died from his wounds.

So far, officers have arrested and bailed seven people – including the latest suspect – following Mr Rai’s death.

An appeal for information has been launched by police.

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is urged to call 101, quoting Operation Coach.

Alternatively, people can call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.