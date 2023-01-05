News you can trust since 1877
Several burglary incidents reported across Buckland, Portsmouth, with handbags and cash stolen

POLICE have reported several incidents have taken place in Buckland with handbags and cash being stolen.

By Freddie Webb
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Incidents have been reported in Hampshire Street, Carnarvon Road and Daulston Road this week. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the first was reported overnight between Sunday and Monday in Daulston Road.

A handbag, three sets of keys and between £40 and £60 in cash was stolen. On Monday, at roughly 8.20pm, three men attempted to break into a house in Carnarvon Road. The occupants disturbed the men who promptly fled the scene.

One incident took place in Hampshire Street, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.
Another house in Hampshire Street was targeted yesterday morning. Police received a report at 7.20am that a handbag was stolen from an address.

The police spokeswoman said it is unconfirmed whether the incidents are linked, but they are carrying out investigations. She added: ‘Officers will be in the areas affected conducting enquiries.

‘All three incidents are under investigation.’