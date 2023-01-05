Incidents have been reported in Hampshire Street, Carnarvon Road and Daulston Road this week. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the first was reported overnight between Sunday and Monday in Daulston Road.

A handbag, three sets of keys and between £40 and £60 in cash was stolen. On Monday, at roughly 8.20pm, three men attempted to break into a house in Carnarvon Road. The occupants disturbed the men who promptly fled the scene.

One incident took place in Hampshire Street, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.

Another house in Hampshire Street was targeted yesterday morning. Police received a report at 7.20am that a handbag was stolen from an address.

The police spokeswoman said it is unconfirmed whether the incidents are linked, but they are carrying out investigations. She added: ‘Officers will be in the areas affected conducting enquiries.

