Sex abuse centre gets £60,000 job funding

AROUND £60,000 will be spent on funding a crisis worker supporting sex crime victims.

The post, run from the sexual assault referral centre at Treetops in Cosham, will be funded by the crime commissioner’s fund with £30,000 a year for two years.

Already in place, the crisis worker has supported 125 victims between January and March this year, and 179 between April and July.

Now police and crime commissioner Michael Lane has agreed to fund the post for another two years.

Feedback from victims of sexual assaults, published in a decision paper signed by Mr Lane, praised staff at the centre, which last year celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

The funding is on top of the three years the crime commissioner’s office has funded.

‘The crisis worker supports victims through a number of assessments including emergency contraception, sexually transmitted diseases, mental health interventions,’ the report said.

See solent.nhs.uk/treetops

