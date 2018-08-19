Sex doll trial collapse defendant faces up to ‘10 years’

PROSECUTORS have insisted confusion over a sex doll will not see a pervert face a shorter sentence in court.

The Crown Prosecution Service Wessex admitted an error in preparing Andrew Ward’s case led to a judge stopping him facing action for importing an alleged child sex doll.

Ward 42, admitted 12 charges of making thousands of indecent images of children – but a prosecutor’s note saying he was being taken to court over a doll with exaggerated breasts was wrong.

As reported, Ward was actually being prosecuted over a flat-chested doll seized at Heathrow Airport, not the one with large breasts that arrived at his home.

A judge stayed the prosecution but will still sentence him next month for the images.

A CPS spokesperson said: ‘This defendant pleaded guilty to making thousands of indecent images of children following a prosecution brought by the CPS.

‘An additional charge of importing an indecent sex doll, which carries a lesser maximum penalty, was initially brought but will not now proceed following an error in the preparation of the case.

‘Andrew Ward will be sentenced next month for the indecent images offences, which carry a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.’

Ward of Holbury Drove, Holbury – but previously of Gosport – had denied importing an obscene article – the alleged child sex doll.