Sex offender pensioner, 68, jailed for assaulting man in Portsmouth

A PENSIONER has been jailed for 12 weeks after assaulting a man.

Drunk John Olivares, 68, admitted the assault by beating charge which happened on May 29 in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed him for eight weeks after he also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

And Olivares also admitted failing to comply with sex offenders' register requirements for failing to sign on Apri 23.

That dated back to May 8 when he refused to leave a shop in Commercial Road.

Olivares, care of Norwich Road, Paulsgrove, must pay a £115 victim surcharge.