Sexual risk order bans Portsmouth pensioner banned from Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia

A PENSIONER has been banned from travelling to three countries after a judge imposed a sexual risk order.

Peter Campbell-Smith, 71, of Berkshire Close, Portsmouth, has been made subject to a sexual risk order for two years.

The Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court order bans him from travelling to the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia.

He is also banned from trying to contact any woman known or believed to be under the age of 16, and several other restrictions on the use of the internet and electronic devices. Campbell-Smith is not allowed to delete any of his internet history.

Sexual risk orders are civil orders brought against an individual by police.