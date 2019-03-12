Have your say

RESIDENTS say they have been left in the dark over why police have sealed off a cycling route near Portsmouth Retail Park for six hours.

A stretch of Moneyfield Avenue, in Copnor, has been cordoned off and police are at the scene.

A police cordon is in place at Moneyfield Avenue in Portsmouth. Witnesses said officers arrived at around 5am. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Witnesses said officers arrived at about 5am.

Police have yet to say why the road has been sealed off.

Alison Dixon, is a store colleague at Pets at Home, next to the road, and was ordered by police to steer clear of the route.

She said: ‘I got here just after 5am and there was lots of shouting by police, saying “don’t cross the road”.

A police cordon is in place at Moneyfield Avenue in Portsmouth. Witnesses said officers arrived at around 5am. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I didn’t want to get involved so I stayed in my car for a bit.

‘You don’t expect anything like that at 5am round here. It’s normally quite quiet when I come into work.’

Lashing of blue and white police tape have been used to block either end of the street, which is a popular cycle path that runs between two allotment sites.

Officers at the scene were seen stopping dozens of children on their way to school from entering the road.

Sandra Churcher, 60, lives in Moneyfield Avenue near the southern end of the cordon.

She said: ‘I have lived here for about 25 years and have never seen anything like this.

‘I came out and saw all the kids being diverted and cars being diverted.

‘We don’t know what’s going on, nobody is telling us. Has somebody been killed? We don’t know.’

She said she had safety fears about the closed stretch of pathway and added: ‘It's very dark. I never go down there at night.

More to follow.

READ MORE: Stroke victim devastated after £2,000 mobility scooter stolen from outside of home

READ MORE: Police in CCTV appeal after spate of alcohol thefts from supermarkets