Shock as caravan and Liam Gallagher photo print are dumped in Hampshire country lane

A CARAVAN in disrepair and a large print of a Liam Gallagher photo have been fly-tipped in a country lane.

The haul was spotted yesterday in Rushmere Lane between Denmead and Hambledon near the junction of Pit Hill Lane and Kidmore Lane.

Photos show a caravan and bed dumped in Rushmere Lane between Denmead and Hambledon near the junction of Pit Hill Lane and Kidmore Lane. There was also a sofa, garden waste, household waste and a large picture of Liam Gallagher. Picture: Paul Heanes

The waste, dumped in what is normally a countryside oasis, has been reported to Winchester City Council.

It comes as taxpayers in Portsmouth in the surrounding areas cost taxpayers more than £1.2m over five years.

The number of fly-tips in Portsmouth grew from 646 incidents to 1,234 between 2012 and 2018.

Overall there were 30,418 incidents across the city, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Winchester and East Hampshire between 2012-2018.