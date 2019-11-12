Shock as caravan and Liam Gallagher photo print are dumped in Hampshire country lane

A CARAVAN in disrepair and a large print of a Liam Gallagher photo have been fly-tipped in a country lane.
The haul was spotted yesterday in Rushmere Lane between Denmead and Hambledon near the junction of Pit Hill Lane and Kidmore Lane.
The waste, dumped in what is normally a countryside oasis, has been reported to Winchester City Council.
It comes as taxpayers in Portsmouth in the surrounding areas cost taxpayers more than £1.2m over five years.
The number of fly-tips in Portsmouth grew from 646 incidents to 1,234 between 2012 and 2018.
Overall there were 30,418 incidents across the city, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Winchester and East Hampshire between 2012-2018.