Shocked paedophile asks: ‘Am I going to prison?’ after he is jailed

A VILE child sex groomer held his head in disbelief after being sent to jail while repeatedly asking: ‘Am I going to prison?’

Paedophile Ryan Morison, 32, sat in the dock in shock while motioning back and forward as his sentence for his catalogue of disturbing offences was heard at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The ‘lonely’ predator had attempted to seduce boys as young as 13 into sexual intercourse with chat-up lines such as ‘you are hot’.

The court heard how Morison was caught out for his dark obsession with boys in 2017 after striking up an online relationship with a man police were investigating for streaming live broadcasts of himself raping his children over the internet.

The defendant’s thirst for child abuse was revealed by his comments – with him admitting he was ‘aroused by seeing babies crying and screaming’ while being raped.

Describing the ‘sadistic’ online conversations which led to Morison’s arrests in September 2017, prosecutor Timothy Moores said: ‘Police were investigating another man who was sexually assaulting and raping his own three children before putting the images and live streams on the internet.

‘During online chats, the defendant was identified as talking to the man police were investigating. When police went to his home address he became hysterical and said he had made a mistake and was lonely.’

Police seized Morison’s iPad, phone and desktop computer where they found hundreds of graphic images of children being abused. Search terms such as ‘very young boys’ were also found.

Investigations revealed there were 126 category A images, 137 category B images, 274 category C images and 14 prohibited images. Morison had also distributed 86 category A images, 110 category b images and 131 category C images.

Investigations also revealed Morison had been involved in live chats where he was sending graphic images of himself to boys. During chats, the groomer would tell boys ‘what he would like to do with them’.

He also suggestively asked boys if he could have sex with them or perform indecent acts on them – before sending pictures of his genitalia.

‘There was graphic discussions about sexual activity with children, including where one of his friends talks about raping a baby before the defendant sends him images,’ Mr Moores said.

Defending Nicholas Hamblin told the court the defendant had no previous convictions and suffered with genetic condition neurofibromatosis which caused him significant pain, reduced his mobility and resulted in him being unable to work – leaving him isolated and depressed.

‘He suffered a catastrophic collapse in his life,’ he said of the defendant, who needed crutches for support when walking.

Mr Hambling urged the court show Morison ‘mercy’ after he had taken steps to curb his offending by attending courses.

But recorder Michael Bowes QC, despite taking into consideration ‘remorse’, sent Morison, of Riverside, Chichester, down for 30 months – leaving him in shock.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images and three charges of distributing indecent images. He also admitted a count of possessing indecent images of a child and two offences for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He was ordered to be a registered sex offender for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for a period of 10 years, severely restricting his access to children and computers.

West Sussex police investigator Emma Simmons said after the sentence: ‘This was a long and protracted investigation but I believe the sentence reflects the harrowing content of the material held by Morison and the seriousness of the offences committed.’