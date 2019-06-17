Shocked politicians demand changes in legal system after rapists and serious offenders avoid court

POLITICIANS have been left alarmed by revelations a small number of rapists had been being given out-of-court resolution orders.

Louise Haigh, Labour’s shadow policing minister, said the community resolutions were an ‘important tool’ that provided ‘alternatives to custody’.

But she said: ‘They are, however, only appropriate in certain circumstances and although police recording can sometimes conflate certain crimes it is extremely alarming to see community resolutions used for child sexual exploitation offences and rape.

‘I can't imagine a set of circumstances in which that would be remotely appropriate and I hope this mechanism isn't simply being used to boost clear-up rates in the middle of a criminal justice system that is in crisis.’

Sian Berry, co-leader of the Green Party, added: ‘Community resolution orders should be used as they were intended - as an alternative, community based way of dealing with minor crimes.

‘All sentencing and crime resolution should be evidence based. It is therefore deeply concerning the police are not monitoring the success or failure of community resolution orders, particularly when used for more serious offences.

‘I urge all police forces across the UK to start doing this as a matter of urgency.’