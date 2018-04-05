Shooting gang handed 95 years for attack on rival in drug turf war

A GANG of drug dealers who denied shooting a runner from a rival network in the face were sentenced to a combined total of 95 years after a jury found them guilty.

Jurors at Winchester Crown Court returned guilty verdicts after hearing how Jamie Sibley, 35, was blasted in the face in an ambush attack in Athena Avenue, Waterlooville, on February 13 last year after he was lured outside.

Jordan Ray Smith, 22, of Lysander Gardens, Surbiton, London, was sentenced to 31 years for attempted murder.

Fellow ‘Big G’ gang members Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 32, of Selsfield Drive, Brighton, and Jordan Anthony Perry, 27, of Acacia Road, Mitcham, Surrey, were both sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder.

Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, was sentenced to four years for assisting in the offence after she lured the victim outside before he was shot and left for dead.

The court heard how conflict exploded between the defendants’ gang, The Big G, and the network Mr Sibley was a runner for – known as Air and Tony. Both gangs were London based but had regional operations. Prosecutor Adam Feest QC said The Big G hit back against Air and Tony in a ‘swift and effective revenge attack’ in an attempt to reign supreme in the lucrative Crookhorn area. Matters came to a head after a robbery against Big G territory was blamed on Air and Tony.

Speaking yesterday, senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown, said: ‘This case highlights the damage that drug-related harm causes in our communities and to individuals involved in drugs.

‘This incident was a particularly traumatic experience for Jay Sibley, who we now know was a drug user and was involved in the supply of controlled drugs at the time of the incident.

‘Today justice has been served and I hope that Jay can put this incident behind him and move on with this life.

‘I hope that the sentences received will serve as a warning to those people involved in drug dealing and the associated drug-related harm that we will not tolerate this in our communities.’

All of the defendants had denied the charges.

Smith told the court he had travelled from London to collect cash and restock runners who worked for him and co-defendant Perry.