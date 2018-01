MEAT thief Samson Sullivan was fined £40 for shoplifting.

The 24-year-old of Spicewood, Fareham, admitted taking £16 worth of meat from BP in Portchester on August 16 last year.

He must pay £16 compensation, a £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Portsmouth magistrates took his guilty plea into account when he was sentenced at court.

Sullivan must pay £45 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.