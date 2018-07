Have your say

SHOPLIFTER Justin Bale avoided jail.

The 31-year-old of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted stealing Lacoste fragrance from Superdrug on November 22.He also admitted stealing YSL Shock perfume the next day from Knight and Lee in Palmerston Road, and a third theft.

City magistrates imposed an 18-week term suspended for a year. He must pay £118.52 compensation.