Shoplifter jailed after month-long spree targeting Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Boots stores

A THIEF’S more than month-long spree has ended in jail.

Steven Hoile, 35, admitteed five thefts taking hundreds of pounds worth of goods between December 6 and January 10 in Portsmouth.

Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

In his first theft he stole £138 worth of items from Sally Hair and Beauty in Northern Road, Cosham, Portsmouth.

Hoile, of no fixed address, was jailed for 21 weeks at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

He admitted taking alcohol from Co-op in Portchester on December 29, a 50in TV from Sainsbury’s in Fareham on January 4, electric goods worth £1,282 from Boots in Fareham on January 7 and other items from Sainsbury’s in Fareham on January 10.

Magistrates said his thefts were pre-planned and he had a bad criminal record.

He received a reduction in his jail term as he pleaded guilty to all of the crimes.

Hoile did not have to pay any compensation, victim surcharge or costs as he does not have the cash.