THIEF David Mercier has been ordered to pay out a total of £194.

The 42-year-old, of The Round House, Gunwharf Quays, admitted four thefts at Wilko and Iceland over a three-month period.

Portsmouth magistrates said he must pay £194 in compensation and prosecution costs.

He stole steaks, baby milk, mince beef and burgers from different shops.