bnMAGISTRATES told a thief to pay £105.

Bulgarovka Baclean, 27, of Belvue Road, Northolt, admitted taking clothing from Primark, in Commercial Road, Portsmouth on May 25.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

His guilty plea was taken into account when he was sentenced by magistrates at court.