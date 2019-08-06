Shoplifter who stole £2,200 worth of goods is jailed for 360 days

A PROLIFIC shoplifter has been jailed for nearly a year.

Ricky Shields, 40, of Billy Lawn Avenue, Leigh Park, admitted 17 thefts of goods worth £2,273.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He targeted Lidl, New Look Next, Farm Foods, Savers and One Stop in Havant between April 11 and July 9.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Portsmouth magistrates said he was a persistent and prolific offender and jailed him for 360 days.

He was on post-release supervision when he was stealing the goods ranging from coffee, dresses, children's clothing, meat, and cheese.