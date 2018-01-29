Shoplifters steal meat from Hayling Island store

Shoplifters are being sought by police for stealing meat from a store.

Two men have been reported to police for the offence at Sainsbury’s in Hayling Island.

The pair are accused of walking into the Mengham Road store before taking a number of steaks and burgers.

They then fled the supermarket without paying for the selection of meat, police said.

Officers are now appealing for help in tracing them.

The incident took place on Wednesday, January 24, at 1.50pm. Call police on 101 quoting reference number 44180031053.

Other crimes to have taken place on the island in the past week include: two men filling up their cars at a petrol station in Havant Road and fleeing without paying and a burglary at a shop in Sea Front.