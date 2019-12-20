A SHOP owner has been left ‘gutted’ after brazen thieves stole an estimated £150 worth of meat from a Hayling Island shop.

Police have confirmed that at around 4.50pm on December 19, shoplifters entered Stoke Fruit Farm Shop on Hayling Island and took a range of meat products without paying.

Four people entered the Stoke Farm Fruit Shop and stole an estimated 150 of meat.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said: ‘We are a hard working family business and it is really disappointing to have been targeted in this way at this time of year.’

A statement from police said: ‘Three women and a man entered the shop and stole meat to the value of approximately £150.

‘Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 and quote reference 44190456351.’

