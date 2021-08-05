Hampshire Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place at the Forton Road supermarket between 12.30pm and 1pm on Monday .

It was reported that the victim - a man in his 20s - was subjected to verbal abuse at the checkout, and then again by the same man in an area across the road from the supermarket near to two billboards, before being assaulted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officer takes notes.

The suspect was white, about 20 years old, stocky with blond hair.

He wore a black baseball cap, a black and grey top, and tracksuit bottoms.

This man was then joined by two other people - one described as a white man aged in his 40s, with tanned skin, dark hair and grey tracksuit bottoms, and the other a white woman aged in her 40s or 50s.

Neither of these individuals were involved in the offence.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident in the supermarket or outside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210306431, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron