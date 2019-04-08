A CORONER has pledged to ‘do everything’ she can to start the inquests of 11 men killed in the Shoreham Airshow disaster almost four years ago.

West Sussex Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield made the statement yesterday during a brief pre-inquest hearing.

It comes after Andy Hill, the pilot who crashed his jet and caused the death of the men during the display in August 2015, was acquitted of 11 counts of manslaughter.

Among the dead included Richard Smith, who worked in a bicycle shop in Cosham before moving to Hove.

Ms Schofield told the families of the 11: ‘I will do everything I can to get the inquest listed as soon as possible and find a suitable venue.’

Ms Schofield indicated the first two days of the inquests will be set aside to allow the families to provide the space to remember their loved ones and to share this with the inquest.

A further pre-inquest will be held in July when it’s hoped the final hearing dates will be announced.