Shoreham Airshow crash pilot denies he was in control of the plane during tragedy 

A PILOT has denied accusations he was alert and in control of the plane that crashed at Shoreham Airshow, killing 11 men – including one from Cosham.

Andrew Hill was the pilot flying the 1950s Hawker Hunter fighter jet when it plunged to the ground and exploded in a fireball on the A27 after he attempted a ‘bent loop’ during a display on August 22, 2015.

The tragedy claimed the life of Richard Smith, who worked in a bicycle shop in Cosham before moving to Hove.

Hill was cross-examined in his trial at the Old Bailey today. The 54-year-old, of Sandon, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, denies 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He has been speaking in public for the first time about the crash.

Prosecutor Tom Kark QC continued to question Hill on how he flew the plane.

Hill claims he had ‘cognitive impairment’ at the time of the crash and does not remember the events leading up to it.

Mr Kark suggested the way the aircraft was flown was ‘extremely dangerous’ and it was ‘appalling flying’ if Hill ‘had not been cognitively impaired’ at the time.

Hill disagreed with the use of the word ‘appalling’ but described the manner in which he flew the plane as ‘strange and anomalous’.

Jurors were told cockpit footage showed Hill ‘nod’ twice and slightly move his right shoulder as if looking at and operating the controls as the plane climbed into the sky shortly before descending and crashing.

This video was shown alongside a recording of a similar display in 2014, also at Shoreham, in which Mr Kark said the movements Hill made were ‘remarkably similar’.

Hill disputed this, saying there was a ‘significant difference’ between the two flights and the movements he made during the 2015 display were ‘strange’.

Mr Kark said: ‘I suggest it isn't strange at all.’

He told the court the video seemed to show Hill looking around and carrying out checks.

Mr Kark added: ‘You're clearly looking around at the terrain below your aircraft.’

Hill replied: ’I have no idea what I'm doing on this occasion.’

Mr Kark said there did not seem to be any ‘involuntary movement’, adding: ‘All of this time you are deliberately controlling the aircraft aren't you?’

Hill said there did not seem to be ‘any sensible control movements’ made while he was in the plane.

The trial continues on Wednesday.