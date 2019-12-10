Sister launches appeal for missing Gosport teenager

Have your say

A WOMAN has launched an appeal after her sister went missing in Gosport last night.

Samantha Thompstone, 13, has been reported missing after not being seen since last night.

Samantha Thompsone has been reported missing by her family. Picture: Supplied

Her sister, 27-year-old Kayla Jackson, has launched an appeal on Facebook to try and track down the teenager.

Kayla’s post on social media has been shared more than 160 times by concerned residents.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that police are investigating the case of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Anyone with information on Samantha’s whereabouts can call 101, using the reference number 44190443165.

