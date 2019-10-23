Sister of missing Emsworth mum-of-one thanks community for support

THE sister of a mum-of-one, who has been missing since Monday, has thanked the community for their support.

Laura Ennis and her family have put out an urgent appeal for Laura’s sister Roseann who they haven’t heard from since Monday morning when she was last seen in Record Road, Emsworth.

Roseann Elliott, 34, who also uses the surname Ennis, was last seen at 8.20am on Monday, October 21, in Record Road, Emsworth.

Hundreds of people have shared Laura’s appeal on social media in a bid to find the-34-year-old, who has a daughter, and others have gone out to look for her.

Laura, 16, said: ‘People have been really supportive and my family are grateful because most of them live in Birmingham.

‘If people see her they just need to tell the police.’

A police spokesman said: ‘She is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with brown/blond hair which is usually tied back in a ponytail.

‘She was last seen wearing a black sweater with white letters on, black trousers, black shoes and a light grey jacket with fur trim on the hood.

‘Do you think you have seen anyone matching this description in the last two days?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190378270.’