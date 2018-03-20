Six arrested after drugs operation in Portsmouth

Have your say

OFFICERS in Portsmouth have arrested six people in an operation to tackle drug dealing in the city.

On Monday, March 19, six people between the ages of 17 and 22 were arrested – many of which were concerned with Class A drugs – during the police’s Fortress drugs operation

At about 12.20pm a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested in Britannia Road North on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 22-year-old man from London was arrested in Rivers Street at 3.20pm on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Four arrests were then made in Somers Road at 4.40pm.

A 20-year-old woman from London and a 22-year-old man from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of possess a controlled drug of a Class A. The woman was released from custody but remain under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone with information about drug-related activity in the region.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180103203.