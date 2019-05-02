Six children arrested after sheep injured in attacks at Gosport country park

A GROUP of children have been arrested after objects were thrown at sheep in a country park.

The six youngsters, which includes five boys and one girl, remain in custody after animals at Alver Valley Nature Reserve in Gosport were attacked in two separate incidents.

Sheep in the Alver Valley Country Park who were attacked

The team who run the country park have said that the sheep have been left limping and bruised – with one even missing a horn.

The animals have been attacked twice this week, with objects including stones being thrown at them.

Police were called shortly after 3.30pm on Tuesday to reports that the sheep had been injured at around 1pm on the same afternoon.

Three children were reported to have been seen in the area.

A second report of objects being thrown at the sheep was received by police shortly before 5:45pm yesterday.

Officers attended, and as part of their enquiries six children have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal damage.

This includes: a 12 year-old boy, three thirteen year-old boys, and a girl and a boy who are both aged 14 years-old.

They remain in custody at this time.

Sergeant Katie Clift from Gosport’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘Alver Valley Nature Reserve attracts many people from across the area, especially when the weather is good.

‘Did you see what happened or anyone acting suspiciously in the area? If so, please call 101 to let us know.

‘Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have regularly been patrolling the area and have been speaking to schools and other education groups to provide reassurance and progress our enquiries.

‘You can find out more about the Neighbourhood Policing Team by following @GosportPolice on Twitter.’

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Mark Hook, has slammed those behind the incident.

He said: ‘It’s an absolute disgrace – I just cannot understand it.

‘It’s simply abhorrent behaviour.’

The council leader is urging anyone with information to come forward, saying that they need to ‘let us know as soon as possible’.

He added that the Alver Valley is one of the town’s beauty spots, and should be respected as such by visitors.