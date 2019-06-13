SIX men charged with murder after rapper shot dead - National

SIX men have been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Merseyside earlier this month.

Miguel Reynolds, of Manchester, was gunned down in Assissian Crescent, Netherton, on June 7, and later died in hospital.

Police believe an earlier shooting, also with a handgun, in Marie Curie Avenue, is linked to the killing of Mr Reynolds, a rapper known as ‘Migz’.

The men have all been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, and conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition.

Those charged are Liam Watson, 30, of no fixed address, Paul Blackhurst, 26, of Plaza Boulevard, Liverpool, Jake Mawhinney, 20, of Royton Road, Waterloo, Dale Avery, 24, of no fixed address, Kyle Sanders, 20, of Weightman Grove, Liverpool and James Harrison, 21, of Kirkstone Road North, Litherland.

The men are all in custody and will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on Friday.