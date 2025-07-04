Six police cars and a van surrounded a Portsmouth house before smashing through a door following reports of a suspected voyeur.

A pack of officers and convoy of force vehicles were spotted in Cumberland Street this morning (Friday, July 4).

A video shows the large police presence as officers surround a property before they can be heard bashing down the door. Having gained entry the police left the scene shortly afterwards.

Police have now said they were attending an “arrest warrant following a report of voyeurism” - but said no one was arrested. “Officers did conduct a warrant at an address in Cumberland Street this morning, however no arrests were made,” a spokesperson added.

The video shows several officers waiting near the front of the property while others run around the back. You can see the video embedded in this story above.