‘Skunk’ drug dealer spared prison by judge after exploits are ‘nipped in the bud’

A TEENAGE drug addict was spared jail for dealing ‘skunk’ after a judge said his problem had been ‘nipped in the bud’.

Cannabis dealer Ewan Whyte, 19, saw his ‘fledgling buy now pay later’ business brought to an abrupt halt after being caught with the drugs stuffed down his trousers.

Whyte was spotted by a police patrol car ‘looking nervous’ in Meadowsweet Way, Paulsgrove, in June last year, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

After clocking the officers, the defendant, who was high on drugs at the time, made a hapless attempt to hide from police around the corner before he was caught.

Prosecutor Simon Foster told the court: ‘Police found the defendant under the influence of drugs and noticed he had a bulge in his trousers which they were concerned was cannabis.

‘Upon searching him they found 3.9 grams of skunk (cannabis) worth £40. There was also bags in the rear of the car along with electronic scales and 48 deal bags – a large quantity – as well as £160 cash,’ he said.

Whyte’s phone was also seized by officers with revealing drug dealing messages discovered. These included texts such as ‘can you supply me?’ and ‘I can supply anything up to £90’.

Mr Foster added: ‘He was working by offering people a buy now pay later scheme and would offer advertising deals on skunk. He was involved in street dealing and was importing large amounts for distribution.’

Bridget O’Hagan, defending, said Whyte, of Jubilee Road, Waterlooville, had ‘no idea of the consequences of his actions’ and only dealt for seven of his friends to fund his own addiction. He had now moved away from the crowd he was mixing with.

Whyte pleaded guilty to supplying Class B drugs between April and June last year.

Judge William Ashworth told the defendant: ‘You were offering different types of deals and were working with others.

‘You were offering buy now pay later deals – something I have grave concerns over. This is how many people become wrapped up in the drug world by dealers. You were willing to supply large amounts of the drug.

‘I accept it was only for seven friends but this was a fledgling business where you were exploring how to enlarge it. It was small on scale but has been nipped in the bud.’

A tearful Whyte was given a 12 month community order including 24 days on a learning skills course and 12 rehabilitation days.

He was also slapped with a fine of £1,000 and told to pay costs of £425.