Slimming pill charges dropped in death trial

A NUMBER of charges have been dropped against a man and woman over the death of a student who bought a toxic slimming aid online.

Eloise Parry died after taking diet pills containing the poisonous Dinitrophenol.

Albert Huynh, and Gosport pair Bernard Rebelo and Mary Roberts were each charged with two counts of manslaughter over the death of the 21-year-old, from Shrewsbury.

They were charged with supplying an unsafe food supplement containing DNP between February 24, 2014 and February 24, 2016. Those charges against Huynh and Roberts were dropped due to insufficient evidence that they were involved in selling DNP.

A jury at Inner London Crown Court returned not-guilty verdicts on Tuesday.

Huynh, 33, from Northolt, north-west London, was discharged. Roberts, 32, faces a money laundering charge for allegedly transferring £20,000.

Rebelo, 30, denies two charges of manslaughter and a charge of supplying an unsafe food supplement.