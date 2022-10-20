Kalvin, 17, disappeared at roughly 6pm last Thursday.

Police believe Kalvin, originally from the Slough area, may have travelled to the Southampton area.

Kalvin, 17, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Hampshire police.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us.

‘He is described as black, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, slim build with black afro hair.

‘We believe that Kalvin is likely to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hoodie and a long black hooded jacket with red stripes down the sleeves and trainers.

‘Anyone that has seen Kalvin, or has information about his whereabouts that they believe could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting 44220420318.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can be submitted to the police via their website here.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad