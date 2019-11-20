Smirking stalker shakes his head as he's jailed for three years at Portsmouth Crown Court

SLIMEY Karl Silvester criticised his ex-partner and tried to blame her right until the moment he was jailed.

But the judge who jailed the 30-year-old saw straight through him and said there was simply not mitigation in the case.

Karl Silvester was jailed for three years at Portsmouth Crown Court for stalking his ex-partner Saffron Bennett. The part-time limo driver drove her to attempt suicide by overdose then tried to get into her hospital room as she recovered. Picture: Saffron Bennett''Pictured: Karl Silvester and Saffron Bennett

Silvester, who runs a painting and decorating business and is a limo driver, shook his head as he was jailed for three years with a lifetime restraining order.

Addressing Silvester, judge Roger Hetherington said it was a ‘bad case’ and added: ‘You minimise your own behaviour and still seek to criticise her.’

The judge said when the relationship properly ended on February 14, after an attempt to end it in July 2017, Silvester stepped up his stalking.

Judge Hetherington said: ‘She was bombarded by you with texts, phone calls and the like on a daily basis, and you made every attempt to ruin her life.’

Silvester followed Saffron in his white BMW ‘almost causing accidents at one point,’ the judge said.

The judge said: ‘You sought to destroy her relationship with her own family and one of the very significant factors of what you did was the impact it had on those who were close to her, both her own family and people with whom she worked.’

