Smoke rising from Gosport home caused by boiled eggs

AN INCIDENT in Gosport earlier this afternoon that sent fire and rescue crews to a house was caused by someone leaving boiled eggs on the stove – and then going out.

Firefighters were called to a property in The Crossways just after 2pm today following reports of smoke rising from a house in the street.

While there was no fire as such, there was a lot of smoke in the house itself.

Crew manager Tony Read said: ‘We were called to The Crossways at around 2.20pm.

‘Somebody had left boiled eggs on the stove and then gone out.

‘They were on their way to their destination when they realised and rushed back.

‘Fortunately there was no fire, but there was a lot of smoke. There was no damage done by the smoke and nobody was injured.’

