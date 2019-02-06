Somers Town shooting: Detectives continue to quiz three suspects arrested over attempted murder

DETECTIVES investigating a shooting are continuing to quiz three suspects.

Officers confirmed three people were held just before 5pm yesterday.

It comes after a 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg at a student home in Hudson Road, Somers Town, at 5.15am on Sunday.

People living in the street told The News of hearing up to three gunshots ring out in the early hours.

Two men, 24 and 25, and both from London, and a 21-year-old man from Harrow have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Suspects can be held in custody for 24 hours before a senior officer needs to authorise extra time.

A police superintendent can give permission for an extra 12 hours.

Any extension to this needs to be granted by magistrates at court, up to a maximum of 96 hours.