South Central Fesival 2019: Sex assault probe as two women, in their 40s and 20s, targeted at music event

TWO women were sexually assaulted at South Central Festival.

Officers are investigating after the incidents over the weekend at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

It comes as Hampshire police received 13 crime reports and seized nearly £10,500 worth of drugs.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of sexual assault on two women in their 20s and 40s.

He has been released under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man from Southwick, West Sussex, and 20-year-old man from Hove, East Sussex, were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and were released under invetigation.

Two 16-year-old boys, one from Worthing, West Sussex, the other from Arundel, West Sussex, were arrested for the same type of offence and similarly released.