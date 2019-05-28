South Central Festival steward hit in eye with bottle and punched after asking man not to smoke in queue 

A STEWARD at a music festival was attacked after asking a man not to smoke while queuing at the entrance.

The incident happened at South Central in Cosham between 5pm and 5.30pm on Saturday,

South Central stage at Cosham Portsmouth. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

The steward, who is in his early 20s, was positioned at Gate B, which is opposite Western Road.

He spoke with a man in a black top, asking him not to smoke in the queue to get into King George’s Field.

A second male, described as wearing a grey short sleeved t-shirt with a white Nike tick, then punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The victim got up and started to chase the suspect, who then turned and threw a glass bottle at the steward, striking him in the left eye. He was rushed to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

He was left with a cut to the bridge of his nose, swelling to his left eye and dizziness. He was kept in at hospital for observation as a precautionary measure.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his early 20s, with acne on his face. He was approximately five foot nine to five foot ten tall and was of thin build. He had short hair.

Did you witness the incident? Do you recognise the description of the suspect?

If you can help, please call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190179995.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.