Southampton fan appears in court accused of throwing flare at Fratton Park during Carabao Cup match

A SOUTHAMPTON fan denied throwing a flare onto the pitch at Fratton Park during the 4-0 win over Pompey in the Carabao Cup match when he appeared in court.

Dean Baigrie, 40, pleaded not guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to possessing a flare and throwing a flare onto the pitch during the game on September 24.

Police after the Pompey - Saints game 'Picture: Ben Fishwick (240919-9824)

Prosecutor Alicia Keen told the hearing a flare was thrown following Saints ‘second or third goal’.

She said: ‘The flare was waved about and thrown onto the pitch. It died by the time it got to the pitch.’

Baigrie, of Taplings Close, Winchester, will now appear for trial at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on March 6.

He was granted unconditional bail and is free to attend Saints matches subject to the club’s permission having previously been handed an interim ban.