A SOUTHAMPTON fan charged with having a flare or firework and throwing a ‘missile’ on the pitch at Fratton Park is due to appear at court next month.

Dean Baigrie, 40, of Taplings Close, Winchester, was charged with possession of a firework/flare at a sporting event, and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, Pompey vs Southampton match last night.

Police ran their 'biggest ever football operation' in Hampshire on September 24 as Pompey played Southampton at Fratton Park for the third round of the Carabao Cup.''Pictured is: Police before the match where the Blues lost 4-0.''Picture: Ben Fishwick (240919-9824)

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 31.

It comes after four Portsmouth fans were arrested at the game including a 52-year-old man, from Portsmouth, who was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and attempt criminal damage.

He has since been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Footage shows the man swing at the horse named Luna, who was uninjured, before scrambling to outrun the animal – but failing to do so.

Luna is a Hampshire and Thames Valley police horse from the joint operations unit.

Two Portsmouth fans, an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both got a conditional caution for public order offences.

A third Blues fan, 20, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He was later released with no further action to be taken.