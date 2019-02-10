Southampton fans arrested after mocking death of Emiliano Sala with ‘aeroplane gesture’ toward Cardiff supporters

TWO Southampton Football Club supporters were detained by Hampshire police after appearing to make ‘aeroplane gestures' to Cardiff fans – mocking the death of Emiliano Sala.

Their behaviour emerged in a video published to social media yesterday after Southampton lost 2-1 to Cardiff City at the St Mary’s Stadium.

It was Cardiff’s first match since Emiliano Sala’s body was recovered from an underwater wreckage in the English Channel – before being formally identified by the Dorset coroner.

A flight carrying the striker from Nantes to Cardiff following his £15million transfer to the Premier League club crashed into the sea near Alderney on January 21.

Pilot David Ibbotson remains missing.

Southampton have confirmed both supporters thought to have made indecent gestures have been spoken to by Hampshire Constabulary.

The club said it intended to take ‘an extremely firm stance’ and ban fans over the incident.

It said in a statement: ‘Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday.

‘The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters.

‘Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary's.

‘The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified.’

Before the gestures were made, a minute’s silence had been observed as part of the tributes before kick-off.

The video, which has outraged many on social media, showed two men in the home section of St Mary’s making alleged aeroplane gestures in the direction of away fans.