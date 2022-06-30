Frank Salmon, of Harbourne Gardens, West End, Southampton, was arrested and charged last Thursday.

Specialist officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) charged him in relation to the offence.

Frank Salmon, 54, is due to appear in court on July 22. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Salmon was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

He was bailed to to appear at Southampton Crown Court on July 22.

A statement from SEROCU said: ‘If you are concerned about your thoughts or behaviour towards children or those of someone else, please seek help and support via the Stop it Now! confidential helpline on 0808 1000 900.

‘Further support is available from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.