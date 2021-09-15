The incident happened at the Hops and Grapes shop in Shirley Road, Southampton, at around 9pm on Friday.

Police were called to the store after a man assaulted a member of staff at the store whilst making threats of violence following an attempt to steal two bottles of alcohol from the store.

A man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A PCSO attended and was assaulted during the incident.

Darrel Charlery, 36, of Suffolk Avenue, Southampton, has been charged in connection with the assaults.

He has been charged with attempted theft from a shop, common assault, assault by beating of an emergency worker, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and criminal damage.

Charlery has been released on conditional bail until Thursday, October 7, when he will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court.

