A taxi driver who raped a female passenger who he believed had fallen asleep has been jailed.

Ferham Khan, aged 29, from Derby Road, Southampton was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Southampton Crown Court after being found guilty of raping a woman in September 2017.

Ferham Khan has been jailed for 12 years. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Khan’s victim had been enjoying a night out with her friends and at the end of the evening called for a taxi so she could get home.

The court heard how Khan had picked up the woman from Broadway in Winchester at around 1am on Saturday, September 30 2017.

On the journey home, Khan preyed on the woman, believing she had fallen asleep he pulled over in an unknown location and proceeded to sexually assault her and orally rape her.

READ MORE: Drunk Pryzm racist smashed shoe over Portsmouth reveller's head

The woman was so scared that she froze, and when Khan thought she had passed out through having too much to drink, he had the audacity to call the police and complain that he had an unconscious woman in his car and that he wanted her removed.

As soon as police and paramedics turned up, the woman was able to disclose her ordeal. Khan was immediately arrested and his taxi seized for forensic examination.

When questioned by officers, Khan said it was an accident, saying that the woman had fallen on him whilst he had his trousers unbuttoned.

Later he admitted that was a lie, saying he was concerned his wife would find out he had had a sexual encounter with another woman.

He went on to say the whole situation was consensual, claiming the victim had started touching him first and even suggesting that she did it for a cheaper fayre.

The jury found Khan guilty by unanimous verdict.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment.

READ MORE: Here are the hotspots for anti-social behaviour in Portsmouth

In a quote, the victim explained the impact the events of that night has had on her life: ‘On that night, I did as any young woman would.

‘I went out with friends and I took a taxi home. What happened in the taxi destroyed me.

‘That man shattered my world into tiny pieces. The pain and suffering I have endured because of what he did to me has left me broken.

‘I don’t know who I am anymore. This man had stripped me of my identity.

‘At the moment I am simply surviving, I take each day as it comes and pray that one day I will feel like me again and be able to start living.’

Police Staff Investigator Joanne Parr-Daniels said: ‘The bravery and strength we have seen in this woman is commendable.

‘Khan turned her life upside down that night 17 months ago. We are so impressed with her courage.

‘No matter how traumatic this has been for her and continues to be, she has supported this protracted and a complex investigation of rape.

‘Without her would not have been able to get Khan to face justice for what he did.

‘I hope now this sentence means she will be able to move forward with her life.’